05 May 2017

In June 2015, ARIEL, THOR, and XIPE were selected as the three M4 mission candidates. The M4 mission has a launch opportunity in 2025.

The mission concepts have completed their Assessment Phase study activities, and a recommendation about which concept should be carried forward for Definition Phase activities will be issued under the responsibility of the Advisory Structure to the ESA Science Programme. The present plan is to submit to the Science Programme Committee the proposal to select one mission in November 2017.

In view of this selection, the three M4 mission concepts for ARIEL, THOR, and XIPE will be presented to the scientific community on 3 July 2017, at the Institut Océanographique de Paris, in Paris, France. The meeting is foreseen to start at 13:00 and will end at 18:00.

All interested parties are invited to attend this event. Due to the limited capacity of the venue, registration, by 10 June 2017 at the latest, is mandatory.

The registration form, as well as practical details and logistical information about the event are available at the event home page:

