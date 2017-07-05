Eighth Call for PROBA2 Guest Investigator Program

Full details of this Call are at the PROBA2 Science Center website

Around five Guest Investigators or teams will be selected to visit the PROBA2 Science Center at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, in Brussels, between September 2017 and May 2018. Here they will spend time with the Principal Investigator's teams to obtain expert knowledge on the instruments, to participate in the daily commanding of the SWAP and LYRA instruments according to the needs of their proposal, and to conduct their research. The ultimate goal for every Guest Investigator is to publish a paper in a peer-reviewed journal.

During the selection process, special consideration will be given to early-career scientists and PhD students, collaborative research teams with members from more than one research institute, to proposals that are closely aligned with the research topics below, and to proposals that appear likely to lead to publications.

SWAP and LYRA are particularly well-suited to several areas of study, and proposals addressing these issues are especially encouraged:

Solar irradiance studies and the influence on the Earth

Studies of the evolution of the corona and solar irradiance over the course of the solar cycle

Flares, eruptions and their related phenomena

Studies of the middle corona

Auroral perturbations

Note, however, that proposals covering all topics will be welcomed, in particular new and innovative areas of study. Proposals should be sent in PDF format to swap_lyra oma.be. Proposals must be received by 24 September 2017, 23:59 CEST.

Last Update: 11 July 2017