INTEGRAL Announcement of Opportunity (AO-15) 20 February 2017 Proposals are solicited for observations with INTEGRAL in response to the Fifteenth Announcement of Opportunity, AO-15, issued 20 February 2017. This AO covers the period January 2018 to December 2018. Full details of this Announcement of Opportunity, including all the relevant documentation, are given on the dedicated pages at the website of the INTEGRAL Science Operations Centre: INTEGRAL AO-15: full details

Key milestones for AO-15 Release of INTEGRAL AO-15 20 February 2017 Deadline for submission of Proposals (*) 31 March 2017, 14:00 CEST Meeting of the Time Allocation Committee (TAC) 15-17 May 2017 Start of AO-15 observations 1 January 2018 (*) Please note that proposals must be prepared and submitted in electronic form using the INTEGRAL Proposal Generation Tool software. Access to this is via the INTEGRAL SOC AO-15 web pages.

