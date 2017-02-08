Call for nominations for the JWST user committee (JSTUC)

The call has been issued by Ken Sembach (Director, Space Telescope Science Institute) and John Mather (Senior Project Scientist, James Webb Space Telescope, GSFC).

The JSTUC will be drawn from the U.S, Canadian and ESA communities, and will include representatives from the JWST instrument teams.

Further details about the JSTUC composition and charter can be found here: https://confluence.stsci.edu/display/STUCP/JWST+Users+Committee.

Nominations for JSTUC

At this time, STScI is calling for expressions of interest from community members who would like to serve as JSTUC members. Self-nominations are welcomed. Submissions should include a cover letter and a one-page curriculum vitae summarizing the nominee's relevant background and JWST-related interests. These should be submitted by e-mail to jstuc stsci.edu. There is no restriction on citizenship. Nominations will be considered through February 14, 2017.

Last Update: 08 February 2017