XMM-Newton Announcement of Opportunity (AO-17) 22 August 2017 Proposals are solicited for observations with XMM-Newton in response to the seventeenth Announcement of Opportunity, AO-17, issued 22 August 2017. This AO covers the period May 2018 to April 2019 and is open to proposers from all over the world. Full details of this Announcement of Opportunity, including all the relevant documentation, are given on the dedicated pages at the website of the XMM-Newton Science Operations Centre (SOC): http://www.cosmos.esa.int/web/xmm-newton/ao17

Key milestones for AO17 Announcement of Opportunity 22 August 2017 Due date for Proposals (*) 6 October 2017 (12:00 UTC) Final OTAC approved programme late December 2017 For approved proposals Start of Phase II proposal submission 9 January 2018 Closure of Phase II proposal submission 2 February 2018 Start of AO-16 observations May 2018 (*) Please note that proposals must be prepared and submitted in electronic form using the XMM-Newton Remote Proposal Submission software. Access to this is via the XMM-Newton SOC AO17 web pages.

Last Update: 22 August 2017