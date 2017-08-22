|
XMM-Newton Announcement of Opportunity (AO-17)
22 August 2017Proposals are solicited for observations with XMM-Newton in response to the seventeenth Announcement of Opportunity, AO-17, issued 22 August 2017. This AO covers the period May 2018 to April 2019 and is open to proposers from all over the world.
Full details of this Announcement of Opportunity, including all the relevant documentation, are given on the dedicated pages at the website of the XMM-Newton Science Operations Centre (SOC):
http://www.cosmos.esa.int/web/xmm-newton/ao17
Last Update: 22 August 2017